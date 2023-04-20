All Sections
Kyiv City Council terminates land lease agreement with Russian embassy

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 April 2023, 18:12
photo: Wikipedia

The Kyiv City Council has terminated the land lease agreement with the Russian embassy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the embassy of Russia, the aggressor state."

Details: The members of the Kyiv City Council turned to the Cabinet of Ministers to bring the property in the embassy building back under the ownership of the state of Ukraine.

