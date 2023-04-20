Russian occupiers try to conduct offensive on five fronts – General Staff

On the 421st day of the full-scale war, the Russian forces are conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. The Ukrainian forces repelled over 40 attacks, 22 of them near the city of Bakhmut.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 April

Quote: "During the day, the Russians launched 17 airstrikes and 33 attacks using multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. There are civilians killed and injured…

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk fronts – over 40 Russian attacks were repelled. The most fierce fighting is taking place for the city of Bakhmut."

Details: The aviation of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched one attack on clusters of invaders’ manpower, weapons and military equipment over the course of the day. The units of Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces struck three command posts of the occupiers during the day.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, there were no sufficient changes to the operational situation. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Some units of the territorial troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation remain on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The military presence of the occupiers remains in the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts in Russia.

During the day, the Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka and Hremiachka in Chernihiv Oblast; Stukalivka and Pavlivka in Sumy Oblast; and Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Neskuchne and Khatnie in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched artillery attacks on the settlements of Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to improve their tactical position and conducted offensive actions near the settlement of Serebrianske Forest, but to no avail. The settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Ivanivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery attacks.

The Russians continue to conduct offensive actions on the Bakhmut front.

Intense battles for the city of Bakhmut are ongoing. The units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers in this area. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Zalizne, Nelipivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian forces conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Kamianka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. They launched attacks on the settlements of Keramik, Stepove, Kamianka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Mariinka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near the settlements of Mariinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were under attack.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Prechystivka and Vuhledar and launched attacks on the settlements of Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russian army continues to hold the defence.

At the same time, the Russians launched attacks on over 40 settlements located near the contact line, including Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Chervone, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Beryslav, Ivanivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

