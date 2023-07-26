Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July

On 25 July, the Russian military killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka and Avdiivka, and two more civilians were injured.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: One person died on the Donetsk front, and one person was injured in Avdiivka. Three houses were damaged in Dalne, Kurakhiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka of the Marinka hromada and Ocheretyne were shelled from artillery.

Advertisement:

Two houses were damaged in Toretsk, Horlivka front, and the territory of a mine was shelled in Pivnichne. The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on New-York. Two houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar hromada. Vasiukivka, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka are under fire in the Soledar hromada.

On the Lysychansk front, a house in Siversk was damaged, three houses in Torsk, Lyman hromada, were damaged, and Zvanivka and Pereizne were shelled.

On the Volnovakha front, Vuhledar and Bohoiavlenka came under fire - without casualties.

In just one day, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast and injured two more.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!