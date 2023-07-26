All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 10:44
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July
Donetsk Oblast under fire. Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram

On 25 July, the Russian military killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka and Avdiivka, and two more civilians were injured. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration 

Details: One person died on the Donetsk front, and one person was injured in Avdiivka. Three houses were damaged in Dalne, Kurakhiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka of the Marinka hromada and Ocheretyne were shelled from artillery. 

Two houses were damaged in Toretsk, Horlivka front, and the territory of a mine was shelled in Pivnichne. The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on New-York. Two houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar hromada. Vasiukivka, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka are under fire in the Soledar hromada. 

Advertisement:

On the Lysychansk front, a house in Siversk was damaged, three houses in Torsk, Lyman hromada, were damaged, and Zvanivka and Pereizne were shelled. 

On the Volnovakha front, Vuhledar and Bohoiavlenka came under fire - without casualties. 

In just one day, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast and injured two more.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk regionAvdiivka
Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
Donetsk region
Attack on Kostiantynivka with cluster munitions: Second child dies in hospital
Strike possible at any time: five children evacuated from Toretsk district
Ukrainian defenders drive Russians out positions near Andriivka, gain success near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: