Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 10:44
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July
Donetsk Oblast under fire. Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram

On 25 July, the Russian military killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kostiantynivka and Avdiivka, and two more civilians were injured. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration 

Details: One person died on the Donetsk front, and one person was injured in Avdiivka. Three houses were damaged in Dalne, Kurakhiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka of the Marinka hromada and Ocheretyne were shelled from artillery. 

Two houses were damaged in Toretsk, Horlivka front, and the territory of a mine was shelled in Pivnichne. The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on New-York. Two houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar hromada. Vasiukivka, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka are under fire in the Soledar hromada. 

On the Lysychansk front, a house in Siversk was damaged, three houses in Torsk, Lyman hromada, were damaged, and Zvanivka and Pereizne were shelled. 

On the Volnovakha front, Vuhledar and Bohoiavlenka came under fire - without casualties. 

In just one day, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast and injured two more.

