Russians make unsuccessful offensive operations on 4 fronts − General Staff

Russian forces tried to advance on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Kupiansk fronts, but were unsuccessful.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 06:00 on 27 June

Quote from the General Staff: "The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, with 38 combat clashes taking place over the past day."

Details: On the Bakhmut front, Russians tried to advance near Bohdanivka, but had no success. They launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Serhiivka, Soledar, and Bila Hora. Vasyukivka, Markove, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance near Pervomaiske, but launched airstrikes in the area of Avdiivka and Sieverne. Sukha Balka, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Nevelske, Oleksandropil, Valentynivka, Keramik, Stepove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Russians tried to advance near Marinka, had no success, but launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. At the same time, they opened artillery fire on Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russians launched airstrikes in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Vesele, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, units from the defence forces liberated the settlement of Rivnopil, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out airstrikes in the areas of Prechystivka, Blahodatne and Makarivka. The settlements of Illinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Storozheve, Yelyzavetivka, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Makarivka, Novosilka, Novopil and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast were bombarded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack the settlements of Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Sorokyne, Korenok, Khodyne, Stukalivka, Yunakivka, Loknia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Chervona Zoria, Odnorobivka, Veterynarne, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Pylna, Kozacha Lopan, Morokhovets, Lukyantsi, Izbytske, Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Volohivka, Budarky, Zemlianka, Chuhunivka and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Stelmakhivka. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. Occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of Levadne and Oleshky. Russians carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky, Lobkove in Zaporizhia Oblast; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Dudchany, Olhivka, Respublikanets, Lvove, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Kachkarivka, Mykolaivka, Zmiivka, Antonivka, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Kherson, Bilozerka, Berehove, Dniprovske, Romashkove and Charivne in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remained without any significant changes.

Over the course of 26 June, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian command post, 12 artillery units at their firing positions, one area where Russian military manpower and equipment were concentrated, two ammunition storage points and three other important Russian targets.

