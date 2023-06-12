All Sections
Russians attack Avdiivka with missiles, hitting high-rise building, 2 people injured

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 12 June 2023, 12:24
PHOTO: KYRYLENKO'S TELEGRAM

On the morning of 12 June, the Russians fired missiles at Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two people.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Оblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Ruscists once again attacked the city this morning, at 09:10 (Kyiv time), with two missiles. Preliminary information indicates that there were no fatalities."

Details: According to Kyrylenko, two people were injured and then taken to a local hospital because of the strike.

 

The House of Culture on Central Avenue and residential high-rise buildings on the 9th block have been damaged.

Background: At least four people were killed, and 14 were injured due to the Russian attack on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 11 June.

Subjects: Donetsk regionAvdiivka
