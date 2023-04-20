All Sections
Russians in Kherson Oblast inspect civilians more often and lure them into Russian Armed Forces – General Staff

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 19:10

Russian occupiers have strengthened the counterintelligence regime in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and inspections of civilians have become more frequent. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 20 April 

Quote: "In some settlements of Kherson Oblast, Russian occupiers have strengthened the counterintelligence regime due to fears of leaking information about the location of their units. The number of patrols has increased, and inspections of civilians have become more frequent.

At the same time, during such inspections, the occupiers conduct surveys of citizens and offer them service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

