Russian projectile killed family in Zaporizhia Oblast

Russian forces have killed a family of two in Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and injured a woman in Kamianske.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A Russian projectile took the lives of a family in Mala Tokmachka: a 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were killed in their own yard.

A 62-year-old woman was injured during artillery shelling in Kamianske as she was returning home with bread for herself and her neighbours. The evacuation team has already taken her to a medical institution, where she is receiving all necessary assistance."

