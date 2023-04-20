All Sections
Russian projectile killed family in Zaporizhia Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 April 2023, 19:19

Russian forces have killed a family of two in Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and injured a woman in Kamianske.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "A Russian projectile took the lives of a family in Mala Tokmachka: a 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were killed in their own yard.

A 62-year-old woman was injured during artillery shelling in Kamianske as she was returning home with bread for herself and her neighbours. The evacuation team has already taken her to a medical institution, where she is receiving all necessary assistance."

