Explosion thunders in Belgorod, large crater observed on city street

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 April 2023, 22:37
An explosion has occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, with a 20-metre wide crater appearing on one of the city’s streets. Four apartments and several cars were damaged, and two people sustained injuries.

Source: Telegram channel Zhest Belgorod; Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov; Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov 

Details: At first, Telegram users reported that "it's loud in the oblast!."

Later, reports appeared of a "huge crater" on Vatutin street, with photos and videos by eyewitnesses.

 

A car was flipped onto the roof of a Pyatyorochka [a chain of Russian convenience stores - ed.] store by the shock wave.

 

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that an explosion had occurred in Belgorod. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no victims.

Gladkov Quote: "A huge funnel-shaped crater with a radius of 20 metres has formed at a crossroads on one of the central streets. The windows of a nearby apartment building have been shattered, and the shock wave also damaged several parked cars and knocked down power lines as well. "

Details: The mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, the Head of the Regional Security Department, Yevgeny Vorobyov, and all operational and emergency services arrived at the scene of the emergency.

Mayor Demidov reported from the site of the incident at the junction of Vatutin and Gubkin streets that "the explosion damaged several cars, and created a 20-metre wide crater". He added that Shalandin Street sustained damage after an "explosion in several apartments".

Gladkov explained that an inspection found that four apartments in a multi-storey apartment block on Shalandin Street had sustained damage.

According to the information available so far, two women were injured: one was hospitalised with a moderate head injury, and the other had minor abrasions and refused hospitalisation.

