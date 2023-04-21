All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ISW explains why Russia does not remove checkpoints between occupied territories and Russia

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 07:55
ISW explains why Russia does not remove checkpoints between occupied territories and Russia
RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES OF UKRAINE. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the checkpoints between the Russian Federation and the occupied territories in Ukraine's east have significantly slowed down the supply of Russian ammunition to the contact line, but the Kremlin does not plan to abandon them for security reasons.

Source: ISW report

Details: The ISW has stated that Russian military bloggers have complained that Russian checkpoints at the international customs line have significantly slowed down Russian deliveries of ammunition to the frontlines in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Putin is likely attempting to remedy the delays by expanding staffing to speed up inspections at the checkpoints and is not entertaining the possibility of removing these obstructions.

Quote: "The Kremlin may also use these checkpoints to prevent the mass movement of men from occupied Ukraine escaping forced mobilisation, to stop the Russian mobilised personnel from fleeing to Russia, and to maintain Russian filtration measures.

The existence of these checkpoints further highlights that Russian officials do not view the residents of occupied Ukraine as Russian nationals and are governing as the occupying power they are, despite the ongoing claims the illegally annexed territories are part of Russia."

More details: It is noted that earlier, the Russian Federation had stepped up security measures and inspections near the Kerch Bridge that connects occupied Crimea and Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: