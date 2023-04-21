All Sections
Bombs will fall not only in Belgorod, as Russians are in a hurry to produce them – Ukraine's Air Force

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 April 2023, 13:19
Bombs will fall not only in Belgorod, as Russians are in a hurry to produce them – Ukraine's Air Force

Incidents similar to the explosion of an aircraft projectile in the Russian city of Belgorod may become more frequent in Russia due to the occupiers' attempts to quickly accelerate their manufacture at the expense of their quality.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Such bombs (like in Belgorod – ed.) could have fallen elsewhere. It is because they [the Russians] are doing everything hastily and are using more of them every time. And when you do something quickly and carelessly, such incidents will become more frequent."

Details: Ihnat reminded the public that this bomb has been in service in the Russian army since Soviet times, but it requires modernisation and the installation of GPS navigation and wings.

In addition, he stressed that the threat of the Russians using such aircraft bombs will increase. "They have enough bombs," he said.

Background:

  • An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, causing a 20-metre-wide crater on one of the city's streets.
  • The explosion damaged four apartments and several cars, injuring two people.
  • The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of aircraft munition during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.
  • Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that a powerful explosion in Belgorod was a provocation by the Russians aimed at escalating the situation.

