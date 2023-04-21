All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bombs will fall not only in Belgorod, as Russians are in a hurry to produce them – Ukraine's Air Force

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 April 2023, 13:19
Bombs will fall not only in Belgorod, as Russians are in a hurry to produce them – Ukraine's Air Force

Incidents similar to the explosion of an aircraft projectile in the Russian city of Belgorod may become more frequent in Russia due to the occupiers' attempts to quickly accelerate their manufacture at the expense of their quality.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Such bombs (like in Belgorod – ed.) could have fallen elsewhere. It is because they [the Russians] are doing everything hastily and are using more of them every time. And when you do something quickly and carelessly, such incidents will become more frequent."

Advertisement:

Details: Ihnat reminded the public that this bomb has been in service in the Russian army since Soviet times, but it requires modernisation and the installation of GPS navigation and wings.

In addition, he stressed that the threat of the Russians using such aircraft bombs will increase. "They have enough bombs," he said.

Background:

  • An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, causing a 20-metre-wide crater on one of the city's streets.
  • The explosion damaged four apartments and several cars, injuring two people.
  • The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of aircraft munition during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.
  • Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that a powerful explosion in Belgorod was a provocation by the Russians aimed at escalating the situation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: