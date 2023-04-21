Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on powerful explosion in Belgorod: provocation by Russians to escalate situation

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has commented on the massive explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod, which the Russians themselves claimed was the result of a piece of aircraft munitions falling during a flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "Belgorod. The Russian occupation army continues provocative bombardment of its own cities to intimidate civilians and escalate the situation."

Details: The National Security and Defence Secretary stated that only the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine will allow the source of Russian provocations to be "localised at the planning and preparation stages for launching" their munitions.

Background:

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, causing a 20-metre-long crater on one of the city's streets.

The explosion damaged 4 apartments and several cars, injuring two people.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of aircraft munitions during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.

