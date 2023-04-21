All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on powerful explosion in Belgorod: provocation by Russians to escalate situation

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 April 2023, 10:35
Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on powerful explosion in Belgorod: provocation by Russians to escalate situation

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has commented on the massive explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod, which the Russians themselves claimed was the result of a piece of aircraft munitions falling during a flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "Belgorod. The Russian occupation army continues provocative bombardment of its own cities to intimidate civilians and escalate the situation."

Advertisement:

Details: The National Security and Defence Secretary stated that only the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine will allow the source of Russian provocations to be "localised at the planning and preparation stages for launching" their munitions.

Background:

  • An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, causing a 20-metre-long crater on one of the city's streets.
  • The explosion damaged 4 apartments and several cars, injuring two people.
  • The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of aircraft munitions during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: