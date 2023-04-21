All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on powerful explosion in Belgorod: provocation by Russians to escalate situation

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 April 2023, 10:35
Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on powerful explosion in Belgorod: provocation by Russians to escalate situation

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has commented on the massive explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod, which the Russians themselves claimed was the result of a piece of aircraft munitions falling during a flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "Belgorod. The Russian occupation army continues provocative bombardment of its own cities to intimidate civilians and escalate the situation."

Details: The National Security and Defence Secretary stated that only the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine will allow the source of Russian provocations to be "localised at the planning and preparation stages for launching" their munitions.

Background:

  • An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, causing a 20-metre-long crater on one of the city's streets.
  • The explosion damaged 4 apartments and several cars, injuring two people.
  • The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was the fall of a piece of aircraft munitions during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: