Reason for explosion in Belgorod is now known: piece of ammunition fell from Russian bomber

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 00:58
Reason for explosion in Belgorod is now known: piece of ammunition fell from Russian bomber

The recent explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod was caused by the fall of a piece of aircraft ammunition during the flight of a Su-34 fighter-bomber belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Source: Russian propaganda publication TASS referring to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: According to the Russian ministry, residential buildings were damaged in the incident, but there were no casualties. 

It is noted that an investigation is currently underway.

Background:

  • An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod on the evening of 20 April, and a 20-metre funnel-shaped crater appeared on one of the streets.
  • As a result of the explosion, 4 apartments and several cars were damaged, and two people were injured.

