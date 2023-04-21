All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers plant Victory Forest in suburbs of Bakhmut

Friday, 21 April 2023, 13:26

Ukrainian soldiers have planted a Victory Forest in the city of Bakhmut.

The saplings, along with humanitarian aid, were handed over to the soldiers by foresters from the Carpathian office of the state company Forests of Ukraine.

The soldiers planted saplings with a closed root system, grown on the territory of the Rava-Russke Forestry branch, in the suburbs of Bakhmut and sent a video.

"Our foresters agreed with the guys that in addition to the humanitarian aid, they would hand over some seedlings, about 50 of them," Forests of Ukraine told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia.

The company noted that this is, of course, a symbolic planting, but the problem is serious; the forests of the east and south are very badly affected by the fighting.

"The statistics from this planting are not going anywhere. It is a morale boost. In spring, we plant forests all over the country. This year, the military is very often involved in the process, even initiating it themselves, and we are very happy about that," the company says.

