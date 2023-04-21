All Sections
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 21 April 2023, 14:42

In the second year of the full-scale war, it is still unknown which accounts hold the US$300 billion of the Russian central bank, which prevents their confiscation.

Details: The seizure of Russian reserves in favour of Ukraine should begin with the disclosure of information about them, but Western countries have not yet done so.

Quote: "Hundreds of billions of Russian reserves are concentrated in the West. Such amounts cannot be lying around. Presumably, such large sums of money are in government bonds. That is, the United States, the UK and Germany have sold their debt securities to Russia, and their governments know the exact amounts.

At the same time, there are very few banks that intermediate in such large transactions, and it is not a problem for the state to establish them," Natalia Shapoval, Head of the KSE Institute, told Economichna Pravda.

However, in her opinion, if information about Russian assets becomes public, Ukraine and its partners will start applying diplomatic pressure and look for ways to get this money.

The countries where Russians opened accounts to place their reserves are in no hurry to part with this money and are hiding information about it.

Background: Russia managed to keep about US$80 billion of last year's commodity exports abroad, which could potentially become a new target for sanctions.

