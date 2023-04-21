All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Western countries hide information about Russian reserves

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 21 April 2023, 14:42

In the second year of the full-scale war, it is still unknown which accounts hold the US$300 billion of the Russian central bank, which prevents their confiscation.

Source: Economichna Pravda

Details: The seizure of Russian reserves in favour of Ukraine should begin with the disclosure of information about them, but Western countries have not yet done so.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Hundreds of billions of Russian reserves are concentrated in the West. Such amounts cannot be lying around. Presumably, such large sums of money are in government bonds. That is, the United States, the UK and Germany have sold their debt securities to Russia, and their governments know the exact amounts.

At the same time, there are very few banks that intermediate in such large transactions, and it is not a problem for the state to establish them," Natalia Shapoval, Head of the KSE Institute, told Economichna Pravda.

However, in her opinion, if information about Russian assets becomes public, Ukraine and its partners will start applying diplomatic pressure and look for ways to get this money.

The countries where Russians opened accounts to place their reserves are in no hurry to part with this money and are hiding information about it.

Background: Russia managed to keep about US$80 billion of last year's commodity exports abroad, which could potentially become a new target for sanctions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: