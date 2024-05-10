All Sections
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 10 May 2024, 03:11
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Fire. Stock photo: Russian media

Drones attacked the Pervyy Zavod (First Plant) oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 9-10 May.

Source: Russian media with reference to local residents; Astra Telegram channel; The Moscow Times

Details: Several powerful explosions have been heard in the Dzerzhinsky district in Kaluga Oblast.

Local residents reported they heard the distinctive sounds of several UAVs flying overhead, after which a fire broke out in the area near the oil refinery. 

In addition, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that a drone flying toward the Russian capital had been downed in Moscow Oblast. 

Three more drones were allegedly destroyed in Bryansk Oblast.

Updated: Pro-government propaganda Russian media confirmed that a fire had broken out at the Pervyy Zavod oil refinery in Kaluga Oblast due to the drone crash. 

There were no casualties, but three tanks containing diesel fuel and one tank containing fuel oil are on fire.

Around 07.00, the region's governor, Vladislav Shapsha, said that the fire at the refinery had been extinguished and no one had been injured.

Background: 

  • Ukrainian drones had already attacked the Pervyy Zavod (First Plant) oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 14-15 March. At that time, a fire broke out at the facility and equipment was damaged. 

Russia
