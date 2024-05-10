All Sections
No territory lost in Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities say

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 10 May 2024, 16:32
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

All Russian offensive assaults in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast had been repulsed, says Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, and no territory had been lost.

Source: Syniehubov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The enemy launched a new wave of offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. These are settlements from Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts. Vovchansk front, in particular. Our combat brigades engaged the enemy with fire. Every offensive attack is repulsed. No territory has been lost so far.

These border settlements [where the Russians attempted to break through - ed.] are actually only one to two kilometres from the Russian Federation border. There are active hostilities there."

Details: Syniehubov called on the people living in the bordering territories to evacuate.

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive on the Kharkiv front.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. The population of Vovchansk and its surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are being evacuated.
  • Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in military circles claim that Russian forces have captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

