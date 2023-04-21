All Sections
YouTube deletes Wagner Group video at request of Ukraine's Ministry of Culture

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 18:47
YouTube deletes Wagner Group video at request of Ukraine's Ministry of Culture
Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, has said that following a complaint from the Ministry of Culture, YouTube removed the Wagner Group videos and the channels that distributed them.

Source: Tkachenko on Telegram

Quote: "YouTube has reacted with lightning speed, removing the Wagner videos with more than 1 million views and the channels that distributed them. We thank our partners for their promptness.

If you see any videos with the Wagnerites on YouTube, please send us the links to stoprussianpropaganda@mkip.gov.ua and we will report them to YouTube."

Details: Earlier, Tkachenko had called on YouTube to ban the Wagner Group [channel] on the video hosting service.

According to him, video hosting sites are used to promote Russian military formations, including the Wagner Group: "IT giants such as TikTok or YouTube, despite having a fairly strict editorial policy, serve as effective advertising platforms for Russians to scale up, 'rejuvenate' their audience and recruit new mercenaries for the war in Ukraine."

