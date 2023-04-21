All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


YouTube deletes Wagner Group video at request of Ukraine's Ministry of Culture

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 18:47
YouTube deletes Wagner Group video at request of Ukraine's Ministry of Culture
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM THETIMES.CO.UK

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, has said that following a complaint from the Ministry of Culture, YouTube removed the Wagner Group videos and the channels that distributed them.

Source: Tkachenko on Telegram

Quote: "YouTube has reacted with lightning speed, removing the Wagner videos with more than 1 million views and the channels that distributed them. We thank our partners for their promptness.

If you see any videos with the Wagnerites on YouTube, please send us the links to stoprussianpropaganda@mkip.gov.ua and we will report them to YouTube."

Details: Earlier, Tkachenko had called on YouTube to ban the Wagner Group [channel] on the video hosting service.

According to him, video hosting sites are used to promote Russian military formations, including the Wagner Group: "IT giants such as TikTok or YouTube, despite having a fairly strict editorial policy, serve as effective advertising platforms for Russians to scale up, 'rejuvenate' their audience and recruit new mercenaries for the war in Ukraine."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: