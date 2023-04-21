All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces repel 30 Russian attacks, Bakhmut remains in epicentre of hostilities – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 April 2023, 19:13
Ukraine's defence forces repel 30 Russian attacks, Bakhmut remains in epicentre of hostilities – General Staff report
illustrative photo by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day on 21 April, Russian occupation forces have launched 2 missile and 28 air strikes; Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 30 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 21 April

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 2 missile and 28 air strikes, and 20 other strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The General Staff states that the probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 30 Russian assaults on these fronts. The city of Bakhmut remains in the epicentre of hostilities.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted an airstrike on a cluster of Russian military personnel and equipment. 

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian personnel, an anti-aircraft missile system and two more important Russian military targets.

