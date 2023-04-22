Ukraine's Armed Forces repel over 50 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 50 Russian attacks on four fronts on 21 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched three missile and 30 air strikes and carried out 50 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, with 53 attacks repelled. The city of Bakhmut remains at the epicentre of the fighting."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. Some units of the territorial troops of the Russian Armed Forces continue to be deployed on the territory of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to keep a certain number of their troops in the areas bordering Ukraine in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, Russia. Over the past day, they fired at the settlements of Leonivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Shalyhyne, Volfyne and Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast; and Hoptivka and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, over the past day, the Russians attempted to improve the tactical situation by conducting unsuccessful assault operations near Lyman Pershyi. The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kotliarivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.



On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and fired artillery at Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Ivanivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Zvanivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, fierce fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka. The settlements of Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Stepove, Pervomaiske and Nevelske but did not succeed. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and a number of others in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Marinka front, over the past day, Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka were repelled. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire again.

On the Shakhtarsk front, in the course of the previous day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Vuhledar. They also fired at Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.



Russian forces continue to undertake defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Over the past day, they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on the settlements of Olhivske, Pavlivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out five strikes on clusters of the occupiers, and units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of manpower, an anti-aircraft missile system and two more important military facilities used by the Russians.

