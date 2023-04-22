All Sections
People in Russia's Kursk Oblast complain of attacks, several villages without electricity

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 April 2023, 09:45
Roman Starovoit, Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, has claimed that attacks have been allegedly carried out "by Ukraine" on several villages, which have been cut off from the power grid as a result.

Source: Starovoit on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Rylsk district [of Belgorod Oblast] on the morning [of 22 April].

Over 20 strikes have been recorded from the Ukrainian side. The settlements had no casualties or destruction, but the power supply networks have been damaged.

Residents of the villages of Obesta, Lokot and Novoivanovka remain cut off from the power grid."

Details: Starovoit said that crews are not restoring the grid yet because it is still "unsafe".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

