European Commission and 5 EU countries to continue negotiations on Ukraine's agricultural imports on Sunday

Negotiations between the agriculture ministers of Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, which have been affected by excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, and Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, will resume on Sunday.

Source: Brussels correspondent of the Polish radio station RMF FM, as European Pravda reported

Details: The idea is to replace unilateral decisions by states on Ukrainian agricultural imports with an EU decision.

"We are continuing our communication to find a solution quickly," European Commission spokeswoman Miriam Garcia Ferrer told the radio station.

The talks will focus on expanding the list of EU products that Brussels wants to ban from imports to these countries. It includes wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower seeds. At the same time, they plan to grant permits for the transit of these products.

The Ministers of Agriculture of Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, in a letter to the European Commission sent on Friday, stated they want to include sunflower oil, flour, honey, sugar, soft fruits, eggs, meat, milk and dairy products in the list of banned items.

Brussels additionally offered €100 million to support farmers in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. Poland will receive €39.3 million, Romania - €29.7 million, Bulgaria - €9.7 million, Hungary – €15.9 million and Slovakia - €5.2 million.

The European Commission will submit this proposal to the EU countries for approval.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!