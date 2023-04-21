Five EU countries are asking European Commission to ban import of more products from Ukraine

The Ministers of Agriculture of Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary sent their proposals to the European Commission on solving the problem of importing Ukrainian agricultural products from Ukraine on Friday.

The five EU states note that the European Commission's proposal for measures to unblock Ukrainian imports "should not be limited only to wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower".

"We propose to expand the scope of application also to sunflower oil, flour, honey, sugar, soft fruits, eggs, meat, milk and dairy products," the letter to the European Commission states.

In addition, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary request that these measures need to be extended after the end of the regime for the abolition of tariffs on goods from Ukraine, which will take place in June 2023.

"The abolition of these measures can be considered only after the restoration of market balance in bordering or neighbouring member states," the letter emphasises.

Separately, five EU countries are asking to prepare another package of support for affected farmers as soon as possible, as well as to introduce a mechanism for automatic support in similar situations in the future.

On Wednesday, the European Commission offered Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary 100 million EUR to cancel their ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

