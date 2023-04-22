All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service identifies 12 collaborators from Kherson Oblast who persecuted Ukrainians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 April 2023, 15:16
The Security Service of Ukraine has identified twelve more collaborators who joined the Russian-created Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in Kherson Oblast and fabricated cases against Ukrainians.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the Ukraine’s Security Service, they carried out Moscow's tasks in the ranks of the Russian punitive body regarding the spread of the Kremlin regime and the suppression of the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied part of the oblast.

Among the identified collaborators is a 30-year-old resident of the administrative centre of [Kherson] Oblast who voluntarily agreed to become an "investigator" in one of the "district departments".

She took part in illegal detentions and imprisonment of local residents while she was working there.

To do this, she was engaged in serial fabrication of cases against residents of occupied districts of the oblast.

She is also involved in the looting of people's personal property during "searches" in their homes.

In addition, Ukraine’s Security Service employees exposed three former law enforcement officers who supported Russian armed aggression and joined the ranks of the occupiers.

They were assigned to the "expert forensic centre" created by the invaders, which is responsible for forging expertise in "criminal cases" against Ukrainian patriots.

