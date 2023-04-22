All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Chinese ambassador's doubts about sovereignty of post-Soviet countries: This is why we do not trust China

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 17:42
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Chinese ambassador's doubts about sovereignty of post-Soviet countries: This is why we do not trust China

Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, has reacted to the outrageous statements made by China’s ambassador to France regarding "Russian Crimea" and the status of post-Soviet states in international law.

Source:  Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Landsbergis took to Twitter to explain that it is because of statements like the one made by the Chinese ambassador to France that the Baltic states do not trust China as a "mediator" in the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic states don’t trust China to ‘broker peace in Ukraine’, here’s a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries’ borders have no legal basis," Landsbergis tweeted.

China's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said in an interview that the former Soviet countries "do not have an effective status in international law" because there is no international agreement that gives substance to their status as a sovereign country."

Also, when asked whether he considers Crimea to belong to Ukraine, the ambassador said that "it depends on how you perceive the problem," adding that "it's not that simple."

Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, responded robustly to the Chinese diplomat’s remarks.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry is to summon its Chinese ambassador to seek clarification of the comments made by the Chinese diplomat in France.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: