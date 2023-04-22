All Sections
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Chinese ambassador's doubts about sovereignty of post-Soviet countries: This is why we do not trust China

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 17:42
Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, has reacted to the outrageous statements made by China’s ambassador to France regarding "Russian Crimea" and the status of post-Soviet states in international law.

Source:  Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Landsbergis took to Twitter to explain that it is because of statements like the one made by the Chinese ambassador to France that the Baltic states do not trust China as a "mediator" in the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic states don’t trust China to ‘broker peace in Ukraine’, here’s a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries’ borders have no legal basis," Landsbergis tweeted.

China's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said in an interview that the former Soviet countries "do not have an effective status in international law" because there is no international agreement that gives substance to their status as a sovereign country."

Also, when asked whether he considers Crimea to belong to Ukraine, the ambassador said that "it depends on how you perceive the problem," adding that "it's not that simple."

Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, responded robustly to the Chinese diplomat’s remarks.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry is to summon its Chinese ambassador to seek clarification of the comments made by the Chinese diplomat in France.

