Intense battles for Bakhmut continue, numerous attacks repelled near Mariinka – General Staff report

The fiercest battles for the cities of Bakhmut and Mariinka continued; during the day, numerous attacks were repelled in the area of Mariinka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 22 April

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russian forces carried out three missile and 24 air strikes, as well as 20 attacks from multiple launch missile systems. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains significantly high.

The Russian forces focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts. About 40 attacks were repelled in these areas by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Mariinka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out drills in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russians inflicted an air strike on the village of Orlykivka in Chernihiv Oblast, shelled the settlements of Ulanove, Brusky, Stukalivka, Volfyne, Korenivka, Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Tymofiivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast suffered artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations. Intense battles continue for the city of Bakhmut. Near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Khromove and Ivanivske the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations. Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians conducted offensive operations in the area of Novokalynove in Donetsk Oblast without success. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

On the Mariinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of Mariinka, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to enemy shelling.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front during the current day. The settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Novomaiorske in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. Nevertheless, over 30 settlements were shelled during the day. Among them were Vremivka, Zelene Pole In Donetsk Oblast, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Sablukivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Inhulets, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered eight strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment; the units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of personnel and one ammunition depot.

