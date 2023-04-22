Russians shelled a park in Kherson, there is a wounded man

As a result of the Russian shelling of one of the parks in Kherson on Saturday, a man was injured.

Source: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the Press Office of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration in the comments for Suspilne

Quote from Tolokonnikov: "They hit one of the coastal parks in Kherson. A 46-year-old man suffered a shin wound, as well as head abrasions."

Advertisement:

Details: The shelling occurred on Saturday at about two o'clock in the afternoon.

The wounded man was taken to the city clinical hospital; he is receiving medical attention.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!