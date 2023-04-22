Water cut off in 67 Donetsk Oblast settlements after Russian attack

Russian forces deployed FAB-500 bombs in at least six attacks on the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 22 April. Russian attacks damaged a power supply facility in Karlivka, leaving 67 Donetsk Oblast settlements without running water.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Tavriia Front Defence Forces Joint Press Centre, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Over the course of today, the enemy used FAB-500 air-dropped bombs to attack Vuhledar at least six times, significantly damaging a number of buildings. We are confirming the number of civilian casualties. As for Marinka and Avdiivka, the enemy forces continue to assault that front.

Today, [Russian] assault operations damaged power supply in Karlivka, which left 67 settlements without running water. Enemy forces also continue to assault Avdiivka. Not just assault, but carry out artillery attacks and deploy aircraft [to conduct airstrikes on the area]."

Details: Dmytrashkivskyi said that around 1,800 civilians, including two children, remain in Avdiivka. Government representatives are trying to convince people to evacuate.

