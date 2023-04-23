G7 stands for prolonging and expanding Black Sea Initiative

The G7 countries have called for the prolongation, full implementation and expansion of the crucial agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Source: Reuters, citing a communiqué of the G7 agriculture ministers

Quote: "We [the G7 agriculture ministers – ed.] strongly support the extension, full implementation and expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Advertisement:

We condemn Russia's attempts to use food as a means of destabilisation and as a tool of geopolitical coercion and reiterate our commitment to acting in solidarity and supporting those most affected by Russia's weaponisation of food."

Details: The G7 agriculture ministers have agreed on a joint communiqué during a two-day meeting in Miyazaki, Japan.

The document also stresses that the G7 members are ready to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, in particular by providing expert assistance in clearing mines on agricultural land and renovating agricultural infrastructure.

Background:

On 17 April, the Russian side blocked ship inspections in Turkish territorial waters for the second time.

During the meeting, representatives of Ukraine and Türkiye agreed to resume registration and inspection of vessels entering Ukrainian ports.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!