Russian forces hit Sloviansk overnight using S-300 anti-air missile system

Attack on the city of Sloviansk, Photo from Vadym Liakh

Local authorities reported a Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 23 April. Residents are asked to avoid visiting cemeteries (in the Orthodox tradition, the week that follows Easter is the time to commemorate close people who passed away, so many Ukrainians attend cemeteries during the week – ed.)

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The city was hit once again at night.

An S-300 [anti-aircraft missile system], Lisnyi district [of the city], quarry area. Several private houses have been damaged".

Details: No casualties have been reported.

The authorities are asking people to avoid visiting cemeteries and other crowded places during Easter holidays.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!