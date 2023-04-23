All Sections
Russians conduct coordinated airstrikes from four Su-35s on Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 12:47
Russians conduct coordinated airstrikes from four Su-35s on Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers have conducted an aerial bomb attack with Su-35 fighter jets on the Kherson district.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: The Russians reportedly dropped five KAB-500 bombs from four aircrafts.

Private residential buildings were damaged. According to the military, there were no casualties.

Lancet drones also attacked the area.

Background: The Times earlier reported that Russia has improved its FAB-500 bomb by giving it wings and a GPS system, allowing it to be dropped from a military aircraft and fly to its intended target.

At the same time the Russian aircraft do not enter hostile airspace, staying away from Ukraine's anti-air defence systems.

