Zelenskyy: Each quiet day far from the frontlines is won in fierce battle, honour it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Ukrainians who live far from the frontlines to honour and respect the work of the soldiers fighting on the front, and to help them.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is important to understand that in each of our cities, in each village, wherever it is now more or less quiet. Everywhere where today was just a calm spring sunny day... Every day of such calmness in the rear areas is gained by our warriors in brutal battles on the frontline. In daily battles!

Advertisement:

Please, respect this. And always help our soldiers when needed, always support the state and defense as much as possible."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the 80th Air Assault Brigade for "exemplary" work eliminating Russian forces near Bakhmut.

He also thanked the 35th Rear Admiral Ostrohradskyi Marine Brigade, 55th Zaporizhzhian Sich Artillery Brigade, paratroopers from the 79th Air Assault Brigade, and the 54th Hetman Mazepa Mechanised Brigade.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





