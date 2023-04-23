All Sections
Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander travels along line of contact on Bakhmut front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 23:30
GENERAL SYRSKYI ON THE BAKHMUT FRONT. PHOTO FROM SYRSKYI'S TELEGRAM

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, visited military units holding the Bakhmut front.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

 
ALL PHOTOS FROM SYRSKYI’S TELEGRAM

Quote from Syrskyi: "Bakhmut front. Our defence holds. I travelled the entire line of contact and visited military units holding the entire Bakhmut front.

We are working with commanders and soldiers to plan operations, assaults, and defence, and are controlling the situation on the ground [...]

We are defeating the enemy, often unexpectedly to them, and we continue to hold strategic positions."

 

Details: Syrskyi said that soldiers who conduct assault operations to take Russian positions receive incentives and rewards.

 

"The Russians are suffering huge losses, we are destroying their personnel and offensive potential," Sysrskyi stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

All News
