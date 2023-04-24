Prigozhin says Wagnerites will no longer take prisoners

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Wagner Group private military company (PMC), has said that Russian mercenaries would no longer take Ukrainian defenders prisoner but would instead "kill everyone on the battlefield".

Source: Prigozhin's press service on Telegram

Details: Prigozhin said that Wagner's men would no longer take prisoners, commenting on an audio recording posted on 23 April on the Telegram channel Wagner's Unloading.

Advertisement:

The channel claims that the audio contains an intercepted conversation between the Ukrainian soldiers, who allegedly decided to shoot the wounded Wagnerite. On the recording, Ukrainian soldiers are allegedly speaking Russian to each other. One of them asks what to do with the wounded man who was "smoked out of the hole". The other man replies, "Shoot him".

The Ukrainian side has not commented on the appearance of this audio recording. It is currently unknown whose voices are actually recorded on it. Instead, Prigozhin considers the posted recording to be "proof" of the "execution of the prisoner".

The founder of the Wagner PMC stated that "we will not violate the rules of humanity and will simply kill everyone on the battlefield". He called this new "rule" the "law of the 300th" [cargo 300 is a Soviet military term defining wounded/injured soldier– ed.].

"We will kill everyone on the battlefield. We will not take any more prisoners," Prigozhin said.

At the same time, he clarified that Wagner Group does not currently know the name of the prisoner allegedly shot by the Ukrainian military.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!