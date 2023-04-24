All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin says Wagnerites will no longer take prisoners

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 05:49
Prigozhin says Wagnerites will no longer take prisoners
YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO FROM HIS TELEGRAM

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Wagner Group private military company (PMC), has said that Russian mercenaries would no longer take Ukrainian defenders prisoner but would instead "kill everyone on the battlefield".

Source: Prigozhin's press service on Telegram

Details: Prigozhin said that Wagner's men would no longer take prisoners, commenting on an audio recording posted on 23 April on the Telegram channel Wagner's Unloading.

Advertisement:

The channel claims that the audio contains an intercepted conversation between the Ukrainian soldiers, who allegedly decided to shoot the wounded Wagnerite. On the recording, Ukrainian soldiers are allegedly speaking Russian to each other. One of them asks what to do with the wounded man who was "smoked out of the hole". The other man replies, "Shoot him".

The Ukrainian side has not commented on the appearance of this audio recording. It is currently unknown whose voices are actually recorded on it. Instead, Prigozhin considers the posted recording to be "proof" of the "execution of the prisoner".

The founder of the Wagner PMC stated that "we will not violate the rules of humanity and will simply kill everyone on the battlefield". He called this new "rule" the "law of the 300th" [cargo 300 is a Soviet military term defining wounded/injured soldier– ed.].

"We will kill everyone on the battlefield. We will not take any more prisoners," Prigozhin said.

At the same time, he clarified that Wagner Group does not currently know the name of the prisoner allegedly shot by the Ukrainian military.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: