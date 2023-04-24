All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin says Wagnerites will no longer take prisoners

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 05:49
Prigozhin says Wagnerites will no longer take prisoners
YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO FROM HIS TELEGRAM

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Wagner Group private military company (PMC), has said that Russian mercenaries would no longer take Ukrainian defenders prisoner but would instead "kill everyone on the battlefield".

Source: Prigozhin's press service on Telegram

Details: Prigozhin said that Wagner's men would no longer take prisoners, commenting on an audio recording posted on 23 April on the Telegram channel Wagner's Unloading.

The channel claims that the audio contains an intercepted conversation between the Ukrainian soldiers, who allegedly decided to shoot the wounded Wagnerite. On the recording, Ukrainian soldiers are allegedly speaking Russian to each other. One of them asks what to do with the wounded man who was "smoked out of the hole". The other man replies, "Shoot him".

The Ukrainian side has not commented on the appearance of this audio recording. It is currently unknown whose voices are actually recorded on it. Instead, Prigozhin considers the posted recording to be "proof" of the "execution of the prisoner".

The founder of the Wagner PMC stated that "we will not violate the rules of humanity and will simply kill everyone on the battlefield". He called this new "rule" the "law of the 300th" [cargo 300 is a Soviet military term defining wounded/injured soldier– ed.].

"We will kill everyone on the battlefield. We will not take any more prisoners," Prigozhin said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

At the same time, he clarified that Wagner Group does not currently know the name of the prisoner allegedly shot by the Ukrainian military.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: