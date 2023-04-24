Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

A FIGHTER OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE IS FIRING. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled about 60 Russian attacks on three fronts on 23 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 24 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched one missile and 46 air strikes. The enemy carried out about 60 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the positions of our troops and settlements. The enemy is actively using aviation, deploying cruise bombs in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. This has resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, as well as the destruction and damage to private homes and other civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts: about 60 enemy attacks were repelled. The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no indications of Russian offensive groups forming in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to keep a certain number of troops in the areas of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine. Over the past day, the Russians fired at the settlements of Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Chervona Zoria, Pavlivka, Kindrativka and Tymofiivka in Sumy Oblast; and Hoptivka, Zelene, Neskuchne, Budarky, Milove and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians deployed artillery to fire on Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast; and Torske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations yesterday. The settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the suburbs of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Novodmytrivka, Kostiantynivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations and suffered heavy losses in the vicinity of Novokalynove and Pervomayske in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske.

On the Marinka front, over the course of the day, our defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the northern and central parts of Marinka, as well as in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. They shelled the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Over the past day, Russian forces attacked more than 40 settlements, including Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Tomaryne, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Sadove and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson. About 25 residential buildings have been damaged. Wounded civilians were reported.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 14 strikes on clusters of occupiers' troops. They also shot down two Russian reconnaissance UAVs: an Merlin drone and an Orlan-10, as well as eight Lancet kamikaze drones.

In addition, Rocket Forces and Artillery units destroyed three Russian electronic warfare stations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!