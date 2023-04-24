Occupiers hit Nikopol with artillery at night

THE EFFECTS OF THE ATTACKS ON NIKOPOL. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM OPEN SOURCES

Russian occupiers shelled the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with heavy artillery on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Nikopol at night. They fired at the city with heavy artillery. No casualties have been reported from this attack. Search and rescuers are still investigating the consequences of the attack."

Details: Lysak has said that the night passed quietly in the other districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

