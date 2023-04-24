Come Back Alive foundation delivers machine guns purchased abroad to Ukraine's Armed Forces

The Come Back Alive foundation has purchased 1,460 7.62 mm machine guns for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The command of Ukraine’s army has already distributed them on the most critical fronts.

Source: Come Back Alive foundation

Quote: "The foundation independently purchased 1,460 7.62 mm machine guns for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, worth EUR6,570. This batch of weapons, which we contracted abroad for the first time in the history of the organisation, was distributed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the command of the logistics forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the most critical fronts."

Details: These weapons were delivered to 21 combat brigades and nine units of the reserve.

Among the 21 combat brigades that received machine guns are:

12 – mechanised and motorised infantry brigades;

6 – Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces;

1 – tank brigade;

1 – mountain assault brigade;

1 – hunting brigade.

Quote: "Right now, these machine guns are working on the front lines. And there will be more weapons to come!"

