Chairman of Chechnya's parliament, who forms Kadyrovites' units for war in Ukraine, served with suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against Magomed Daudov, the Chairman of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, who is involved in the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Press services of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "The suspect is a member of Kadyrov's [Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya – ed.] inner circle and follows his instructions to wage an aggressive war against our country.

It has been established that since May 2022, Daudov has been involved in the formation of new assault units of the Russian occupation forces deployed in the North Caucasus.

It was with his direct involvement that the 78th Motorised Special Forces Regiment 'North-Akhmat' was created, as well as the 'South-Akhmat', 'West-Akhmat' and 'East-Akhmat' battalions.

As the investigation states, the ‘conscripts’ undergo military training at the University of Special Forces, which is located in the city of Gudermes in the Chechen Republic.

The militants are then transferred to the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

Details: The Security Service has noted that between July and November 2022, Daudov repeatedly visited the temporarily occupied cities of Lysychansk, Popasna and Mariupol in person.

There, he met with the leaders of the newly formed units of Kadyrovites and called for active combat actions against the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In addition, Daudov regularly reposted on his Telegram channel Kadyrov's speeches justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

An official of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic of Russia was served with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting in intentional actions to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, which led to deaths and other heavy consequences, dissemination of materials containing justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, and aiding and abetting in the conduct of an aggressive war.

At the moment, Daudov is in Russia. Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

