All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine liberates 2238 people from Russian captivity since beginning of war – Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 April 2023, 16:25
Ukraine liberates 2238 people from Russian captivity since beginning of war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has brought back 2,238 people, including 140 civilians, from Russian captivity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Source: News agency Interfax-Ukraine, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in the city of Zhytomyr

Quote: "We liberated 2,238 people from captivity... 140 of these 2,238 are civilians.

Advertisement:

We are working on the liberation of both military and civilians... We are consistently working and will carry on doing so."

Details: The president stated that the Joint Centre for the Search and Liberation of Prisoners of War under the Security Service of Ukraine works 24/7.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: