Ukraine liberates 2238 people from Russian captivity since beginning of war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has brought back 2,238 people, including 140 civilians, from Russian captivity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Source: News agency Interfax-Ukraine, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in the city of Zhytomyr

Quote: "We liberated 2,238 people from captivity... 140 of these 2,238 are civilians.

We are working on the liberation of both military and civilians... We are consistently working and will carry on doing so."

Details: The president stated that the Joint Centre for the Search and Liberation of Prisoners of War under the Security Service of Ukraine works 24/7.

