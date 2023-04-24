All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine liberates 2238 people from Russian captivity since beginning of war – Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 April 2023, 16:25
Ukraine liberates 2238 people from Russian captivity since beginning of war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has brought back 2,238 people, including 140 civilians, from Russian captivity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Source: News agency Interfax-Ukraine, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in the city of Zhytomyr

Quote: "We liberated 2,238 people from captivity... 140 of these 2,238 are civilians.

We are working on the liberation of both military and civilians... We are consistently working and will carry on doing so."

Details: The president stated that the Joint Centre for the Search and Liberation of Prisoners of War under the Security Service of Ukraine works 24/7.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: