All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian border guards make weekend unforgettable for 24 occupiers in Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 April 2023, 17:51
Ukrainian border guards make weekend unforgettable for 24 occupiers in Bakhmut
Photo from State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

During the weekend [of 22-23 April – ed.], Ukrainian border guards three times engaged in a fight with Russian occupiers in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, shoot-outs are basically non-stop in the fortress city of Donbas.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The occupiers in Bakhmut continue to destroy the city infrastructure with artillery attacks, while their infantry is trying to attack the Ukrainian troops hiding in the ruins.

Advertisement:

Positional fights for the positions, held by the border guards within city borders, occurred twice at night. One more fight took place in the afternoon.

Despite the incredibly challenging situation, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue destroying assault troops of the aggressor state on short distances.

This time, the members of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine deterred all attempts to breach the defence as well. At least 24 occupiers were rendered harmless with the use of small arms and mortars: 10 of them were killed and 14 were injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: