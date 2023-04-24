Ukrainian border guards make weekend unforgettable for 24 occupiers in Bakhmut

During the weekend [of 22-23 April – ed.], Ukrainian border guards three times engaged in a fight with Russian occupiers in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, shoot-outs are basically non-stop in the fortress city of Donbas.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The occupiers in Bakhmut continue to destroy the city infrastructure with artillery attacks, while their infantry is trying to attack the Ukrainian troops hiding in the ruins.

Positional fights for the positions, held by the border guards within city borders, occurred twice at night. One more fight took place in the afternoon.

Despite the incredibly challenging situation, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue destroying assault troops of the aggressor state on short distances.

This time, the members of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine deterred all attempts to breach the defence as well. At least 24 occupiers were rendered harmless with the use of small arms and mortars: 10 of them were killed and 14 were injured.

