All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 24 April 2023, 19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby

The Russian invaders may start an offensive on several fronts as weather conditions in Ukraine improve.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, in an interview with Voice of America

Quote: "We know that in the spring when the weather improves, and it's already starting to improve, that we can expect the Russians to want to go on the offensive in some areas, and we don't know exactly where or how they'll do that. But we want to make sure that the Ukrainians are able to better defend themselves against that, and if they choose offensive operations of their own, that they've got the capabilities to conduct those."

Details: Kirby listed the needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, among which he named armoured vehicles, artillery, air defence systems, and logistical support.

"That’s really the lifeblood of any army in the field. How do you sustain it? How do you get them spare parts and food and water and fuel, the kinds of things that they need to maintain operations in a continuous way? So that's got to be front and centre as well," Kirby noted.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, has said that another attempted Russian offensive failed on 31 March of this year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: