All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 24 April 2023, 19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby

The Russian invaders may start an offensive on several fronts as weather conditions in Ukraine improve.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, in an interview with Voice of America

Quote: "We know that in the spring when the weather improves, and it's already starting to improve, that we can expect the Russians to want to go on the offensive in some areas, and we don't know exactly where or how they'll do that. But we want to make sure that the Ukrainians are able to better defend themselves against that, and if they choose offensive operations of their own, that they've got the capabilities to conduct those."

Advertisement:

Details: Kirby listed the needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, among which he named armoured vehicles, artillery, air defence systems, and logistical support.

"That’s really the lifeblood of any army in the field. How do you sustain it? How do you get them spare parts and food and water and fuel, the kinds of things that they need to maintain operations in a continuous way? So that's got to be front and centre as well," Kirby noted.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, has said that another attempted Russian offensive failed on 31 March of this year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: