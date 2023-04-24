Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby

The Russian invaders may start an offensive on several fronts as weather conditions in Ukraine improve.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, in an interview with Voice of America

Quote: "We know that in the spring when the weather improves, and it's already starting to improve, that we can expect the Russians to want to go on the offensive in some areas, and we don't know exactly where or how they'll do that. But we want to make sure that the Ukrainians are able to better defend themselves against that, and if they choose offensive operations of their own, that they've got the capabilities to conduct those."

Details: Kirby listed the needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, among which he named armoured vehicles, artillery, air defence systems, and logistical support.

"That’s really the lifeblood of any army in the field. How do you sustain it? How do you get them spare parts and food and water and fuel, the kinds of things that they need to maintain operations in a continuous way? So that's got to be front and centre as well," Kirby noted.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, has said that another attempted Russian offensive failed on 31 March of this year.

