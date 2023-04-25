All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office appoints "supervisors" of counteroffensive brigades to help them with manning

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 02:33
President's Office appoints supervisors of counteroffensive brigades to help them with manning
UKRAINIAN MILITARY, PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Office of the President of Ukraine has appointed "supervisors" responsible for the brigades of the upcoming counteroffensive, including top officials and MPs, who are to help them "cover" all their needs.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) article "Waiting for the counteroffensive. How the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for the liberation of the territories and how the leaked Pentagon documents affect Ukraine's plans"

Quote: "How seriously Zelenskyy's team takes the need to win at all costs can be seen in one interesting non-public meeting that took place on Bankova Street in early April.

More than ten people were invited to Yermak's meeting: several deputy heads of the President’s Office, heads of law enforcement agencies, top managers from the state banking and energy sectors, several ministers and MPs who had proven their effectiveness during the full-scale war.

For obvious security reasons, UP decided not to publish the names of those present so as not to expose them to additional danger.

At the meeting, the head of the President's Office told those present that each of them had a big personal task from the president: Zelenskyy has decided that these trusted people should deal with the issue of manning new brigades for the counteroffensive.

After a short report by Yermak, his advisor Dariia Zarivna handed out several sheets of paper with infographics on the needs of their brigades to each of the participants."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: In essence, the article says that the President’s Office decided who and what team to assign.

"The participants of the meeting are responsible for the rapid manning of the brigades; what the brigades lack must be found by the ‘supervisor’. No matter how or where, the issues must be resolved," the authors of the article note.

"This is actually a good idea of Zelenskyy's. These are his people, and they will be able to help the military really quickly. And the president also gets another channel of communication with these brigades directly, so no soldier or official will be able to report to Bankova Street that everything is fine when, in fact, he has real problems there. And you can't even imagine what a plus this is," a member of the president's team explained to UP.

As the sources in the President’s Office state, this approach to manning the brigades in no way indicates distrust of the military but rather should help them as much as possible.

"Many officials and managers know exactly how to set up supply chains for what the brigades need here and now. You should understand that this often involves political connections at home and abroad. All this should speed up the equipping of the fighters and provide a parallel channel of communication from the rank-and-file," explains the source on Bankova Street.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: