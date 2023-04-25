All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin regains favour with Kremlin

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 05:15
Prigozhin regains favour with Kremlin
PRIGOZHIN, PHOTO BY TASS

The fact that Yevgeny Prigozhin has authority over units subordinate to the Russian Defence Ministry suggests that the founder of the Wagner PMC has managed to regain some favour with the Kremlin, analysts at the Institute for War Studies believe.

Source: ISW report

Details: Yevgeny Prigozhin "has launched an information operation to undermine the credibility of Russian state-affiliated private military groups (PMCs)," the institute's experts believe.

In particular, according to the report, Prigozhin said he had visited the positions of the Potok (Stream) and Alexander Nevsky units. Prigozhin characterised them as "micro-PMCs". The founder of Wagner sharply criticised the poor condition of these units on 24 April.

Advertisement:

The institute noted that, according to reports, the Potok battalion is one of three volunteer units of the state-owned company Gazprom. The battalion is also a counterpart of the Russian State Combat Reserve (BARS). The Potok battalion is subordinate to the Russian Defence Ministry’s Redut PMC.

"Prigozhin claimed that these units are supposed to cover Wagner‘s flanks and asked how these units can conduct combat operations if they lack the proper supplies and weapons. Prigozhin also criticised the general proliferation of such PMCs, which likely suggests that Prigozhin views these new entities as Wagner’s competition," the report reads.

Prigozhin's statements, ISW concludes, indicate that Wagner has authority over units belonging to the Russian Defence Ministry, which in turn suggests that Prigozhin has regained some favour with the Kremlin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: