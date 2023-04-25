All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin regains favour with Kremlin

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 05:15
Prigozhin regains favour with Kremlin
PRIGOZHIN, PHOTO BY TASS

The fact that Yevgeny Prigozhin has authority over units subordinate to the Russian Defence Ministry suggests that the founder of the Wagner PMC has managed to regain some favour with the Kremlin, analysts at the Institute for War Studies believe.

Source: ISW report

Details: Yevgeny Prigozhin "has launched an information operation to undermine the credibility of Russian state-affiliated private military groups (PMCs)," the institute's experts believe.

In particular, according to the report, Prigozhin said he had visited the positions of the Potok (Stream) and Alexander Nevsky units. Prigozhin characterised them as "micro-PMCs". The founder of Wagner sharply criticised the poor condition of these units on 24 April.

The institute noted that, according to reports, the Potok battalion is one of three volunteer units of the state-owned company Gazprom. The battalion is also a counterpart of the Russian State Combat Reserve (BARS). The Potok battalion is subordinate to the Russian Defence Ministry’s Redut PMC.

"Prigozhin claimed that these units are supposed to cover Wagner‘s flanks and asked how these units can conduct combat operations if they lack the proper supplies and weapons. Prigozhin also criticised the general proliferation of such PMCs, which likely suggests that Prigozhin views these new entities as Wagner’s competition," the report reads.

Prigozhin's statements, ISW concludes, indicate that Wagner has authority over units belonging to the Russian Defence Ministry, which in turn suggests that Prigozhin has regained some favour with the Kremlin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: