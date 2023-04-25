Ukraine's Armed Forces repel over 40 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 43 Russian attacks on three fronts on 24 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched six missile and 62 air strikes, and carried out 70 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Units from the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 43 enemy attacks on the specified areas of the front during the past day. The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no indications of Russian offensive groups forming in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to keep a certain number of troops in the areas of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine. Over the past day, the Russians fired at the settlements of Kliusy and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Kucherivka, Shalyhine, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Mohrytsia and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; and Okip, Mali Prokhody, Strilecha, Neskuchne, Hatyshche, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians continued to take measures to fortify positions in certain areas. The settlements of Topoli, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Masiutivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations yesterday. The settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Pereizne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Novomarkove and Khromove. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Stepove, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled the settlements, in particular Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, over the course of the day, our defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka as well as in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day but attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Komar in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Russian forces attacked the settlements near the contact line, including Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Charivne and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Ivanivka and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out nine strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, as well as three strikes on multiple-launch rocket systems positions. Ukrainian defenders shot down 10 Russian reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

In addition, Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit a multiple-launch rocket system and two Russian electronic warfare stations.

