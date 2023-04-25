All Sections
Special Operations Forces destroy Russian tank and infantry fighting vehicle

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 25 April 2023, 09:38
Special Operations Forces destroy Russian tank and infantry fighting vehicle
Defenders from the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian tank and infantry fighting vehicle in the "grey zone" in Donetsk Oblast, 150 metres from the occupiers.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy equipment was located between the positions of the soldiers of the Defence Forces and the Russians – 150 metres from the enemy. This area was clearly visible to enemy observers. Despite this, the Ukrainian SOF combat team advanced into the grey zone with the order to destroy the Russian equipment.

After passing through mines and explosive obstacles, the soldiers of the SOF reached the armoured combat vehicles. Important trophies were found upon inspection: documents, weapons and radio stations, which our operators took with them.

The combat group successfully returned after mining the equipment. And the Russian T-72 tank and BMP-1 were blown up right in front of the enemy."

