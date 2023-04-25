EU and Japan oppose complete ban on exports to Russia

The EU and Japan opposed the US proposal to ban all exports to Russia from the Group of Seven (G7) countries as part of the talks ahead of the summit of state leaders.

Source: Financial Times; European Pravda

Details: A statement by the G7 leaders is being prepared for the meeting in Hiroshima next month, which contains a promise to replace the current regime of sectoral sanctions against Russia with a complete export ban with a few exceptions. This is evidenced by documents obtained by the Financial Times.

Advertisement:

The complete export ban will include exceptions for agricultural, medical and other products.

As two officials state, the proposal was put forward by the United States amid frustration with the current sanctions system, which is riddled with loopholes that allow Russia to continue importing Western technology.

But representatives of Japan and the EU suggested at a preparatory meeting last week that such a move would not be feasible.

"From our point of view, it is simply not possible," said one official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Since February 2022, the EU has agreed on 10 packages of sanctions against Russia, but only after weeks of debate among member states. Some of them secured exemptions and benefits for their industries, threatening to veto the restrictions.

As per officials, replacing the current sanctions regime with a full export ban with exemptions could lead to renewed heated debate and a potential weakening of current measures.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment on the conversations with G7 partners, but said the United States "will continue to seek ways to hold Russia accountable".

Combating sanctions evasion and circumvention by third countries is a major goal of the US, UK, EU and other allies, which are increasing pressure on states such as Türkiye, UAE and Central Asian countries that have increased trade with Russia since the introduction of Western sanctions.

The G7 leaders will gather in Hiroshima on 19 May for a three-day summit that will focus on the aftermath of Russia's war against Ukraine, economic security, green investment, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the European Union intends to propose a ban on the transit of many goods through Russia in the 11th package of sanctions currently being prepared in Brussels.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!