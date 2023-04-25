All Sections
Mass grave of Wagner Group mercenaries discovered in another Russian city

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:18
A mass grave of mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has been discovered in the Russian city of Novosibirsk.

Source: Radio Svoboda’s Siberia.Realities project, citing a video the publication received from an unnamed source.

Details: Fresh graves of Wagner PMC mercenaries were found at the Gusynobrodske cemetery in Novosibirsk. Their authenticity is confirmed by a video sent to the publication by an anonymous source.

The video shows dozens of fresh graves of people who died, according to tombstones, between November 2022 and January 2023. Almost all of the graves bear wreaths with a yellow star and a black cross, one of the symbols of the Wagner PMC.

Judging by the location, the victims were buried in the 7B cemetery block, which could have been allocated specifically for PMC mercenaries.

It is noted that there were no graves in this part of the Gusinobrodske cemetery on previous years’ satellite images. The editorial source also reported on a new, so far empty block of the cemetery next to block 7B.

In total, Sibir.Realii managed to identify about 200 graves in block 7B.

Background: In April, Russian media posted photos of the mass burial site of Wagner Group mercenaries near Irkutsk, Russia.

