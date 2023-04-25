All Sections
Russia keeps 17,000 soldiers in two border oblasts and Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:38
Russia is engaging two groups of about 17,000 people to cover the state border in the northern part of Ukraine: they are deployed in the southern part of Belarus and in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Naiev has assured that the situation in this area is under control. At the same time, the occupiers continue to systematically shell the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts with artillery, conduct aerial reconnaissance to target critical civilian infrastructure and detect the Ukrainian air defence system.

Russian airstrikes are mainly aimed at military facilities and infrastructure. Unfortunately, these strikes have resulted in numerous cases of destruction of civilian facilities and casualties among the local population.

Quote: "The enemy is engaging two groups of state border protection deployed in the southern part of Belarus and in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia, totalling about 17,000 people, in actions on the northern front.

In addition, the presence of a Russian regional grouping of troops totalling about 2,800 people remains at the training grounds of Belarus. Aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces continue to be located at Belarusian military airfields.

But despite this, we continue to strengthen the Northern military grouping and prepare reserves. We are monitoring the situation, rearming with more modern foreign models, improving long-term fortifications, increasing the density of mining in the border areas, and training people."

