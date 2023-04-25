All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia keeps 17,000 soldiers in two border oblasts and Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:38
Russia keeps 17,000 soldiers in two border oblasts and Belarus

Russia is engaging two groups of about 17,000 people to cover the state border in the northern part of Ukraine: they are deployed in the southern part of Belarus and in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Naiev has assured that the situation in this area is under control. At the same time, the occupiers continue to systematically shell the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts with artillery, conduct aerial reconnaissance to target critical civilian infrastructure and detect the Ukrainian air defence system.

Russian airstrikes are mainly aimed at military facilities and infrastructure. Unfortunately, these strikes have resulted in numerous cases of destruction of civilian facilities and casualties among the local population.

Quote: "The enemy is engaging two groups of state border protection deployed in the southern part of Belarus and in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia, totalling about 17,000 people, in actions on the northern front.

In addition, the presence of a Russian regional grouping of troops totalling about 2,800 people remains at the training grounds of Belarus. Aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces continue to be located at Belarusian military airfields.

But despite this, we continue to strengthen the Northern military grouping and prepare reserves. We are monitoring the situation, rearming with more modern foreign models, improving long-term fortifications, increasing the density of mining in the border areas, and training people."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: