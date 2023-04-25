All Sections
Yermak-McFaul Expert Group plans to strengthen sanctions on Russia Action Plan 2.0.

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 25 April 2023, 13:22
Yermak-McFaul Expert Group plans to strengthen sanctions on Russia Action Plan 2.0.

The Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group has presented a new action plan (Action Plan 2.0.) with the aim of further increasing the sanctions pressure on Russia, which involves lowering the oil price ceiling to US$45 per barrel and declaring Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Quote from Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine: "We are expecting powerful new packages of sanctions [against Russia – ed.] provided for in this plan."

Details: The published action plan includes: lowering the upper limit of the oil price to US$45 per barrel, and strengthening control over compliance with the oil price limits. It is also proposed to introduce a tax on the import of Russian oil and gas to the countries of the sanctions coalition.

Apart from that, the plan contains proposals to stop the direct supply of Russian gas to the European Union, except through Ukraine, and to create a reserve gas buffer in Ukraine.

Other proposals include introducing sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies, against Gazprombank, imposing full taxation on Western oil and gas companies that remain in Russia, blocking Russia's access to Western oil and gas services, etc.

The plan includes a clause on the need to introduce sanctions on the Russian state corporation Rosatom.

Also in Action Plan 2.0. sections on strengthening sanctions in non-energy trade, and strengthening military, technological, financial, and individual sanctions have been proposed.

In a separate section, the authors of the plans highlighted the need to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

