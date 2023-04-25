All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Yermak-McFaul Expert Group plans to strengthen sanctions on Russia Action Plan 2.0.

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 25 April 2023, 13:22
Yermak-McFaul Expert Group plans to strengthen sanctions on Russia Action Plan 2.0.

The Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group has presented a new action plan (Action Plan 2.0.) with the aim of further increasing the sanctions pressure on Russia, which involves lowering the oil price ceiling to US$45 per barrel and declaring Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Quote from Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine: "We are expecting powerful new packages of sanctions [against Russia – ed.] provided for in this plan."

Details: The published action plan includes: lowering the upper limit of the oil price to US$45 per barrel, and strengthening control over compliance with the oil price limits. It is also proposed to introduce a tax on the import of Russian oil and gas to the countries of the sanctions coalition.

Apart from that, the plan contains proposals to stop the direct supply of Russian gas to the European Union, except through Ukraine, and to create a reserve gas buffer in Ukraine.

Other proposals include introducing sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies, against Gazprombank, imposing full taxation on Western oil and gas companies that remain in Russia, blocking Russia's access to Western oil and gas services, etc.

The plan includes a clause on the need to introduce sanctions on the Russian state corporation Rosatom.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Also in Action Plan 2.0. sections on strengthening sanctions in non-energy trade, and strengthening military, technological, financial, and individual sanctions have been proposed.

In a separate section, the authors of the plans highlighted the need to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!






Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
EU ambassadors greenlighted prolongation of duty-free trade with Ukraine for a year
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: