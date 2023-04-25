Russians break records for use of various weapons on the Lyman-Kupiansk front

Russian forces are not attacking the positions of Ukrainian troops on the Lyman-Kupiansk front, but are a record holder in terms of the use of munitions.

Source: Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, as quoted by the Army Inform outlet

Quote: "During this day, the enemy used various types of artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems to launch 432 attacks, carried out 13 air raids, and launched missile attacks."

Details: At the same time, Cherevatyi has assured that the Defence Forces does not allow the occupiers to relax and also strike in response. As a result of the Armed Forces' strikes, 15 occupiers were killed and 65 were wounded.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian armoured vehicle, the largest in calibre in service with the Russian army, a 240-mm mortar, a Tulpan self-propelled mortar system, an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles on this front over the last day.

