Russia concentrates offensives on three fronts – General Staff report

The Russians have focused on offensives in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts, where the defence forces repelled 39 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 26 April

Quote: "Russia is focusing its efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts. Over the past day, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 39 Russian attacks on these sectors of the front. Fierce battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka."

Details: Over the past day, Russia launched three missile attacks, including two missiles from an S-300 air defence system, aimed at the centre of the peaceful city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and the building of the local history museum, with no military facility nearby, was destroyed, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. Russia also launched 13 air strikes and carried out 49 multiple-launch rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and critical infrastructure facilities in settlements.

In addition, Russia carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Leonivka, Chernihiv Oblast, Seredyna-Buda, Korenok, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Novoivanivka, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Kostiantynivka and Basivka, Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Veterynarne, Zelene, Neskuchne, Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Topoli, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Kupiansk and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions. Artillery fire was reported in Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Yampil, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Pereizne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russia continues to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of the settlements of Bogdanivka, Khromove and Klishchiivka. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted offensive operations near Sievierne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but had no success. The Russians attacked settlements near the contact line, particularly Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Stepove, Tonenke, Vodiane, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Mariinka front, over the past day, our defenders have repelled numerous Russian attacks near the village of Mariinka. Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast were attacked by Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions. The invaders attacked the settlements of Vuhledar, Yehorivka, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva, Novomaiorske, Shakhtarske, Neskuchne and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia continues to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. At the same time, the invaders attacked more than 40 settlements during the day. Among them were Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Lvove and Kizomys, as well as the city of Kherson. As a result of two guided aerial bombs hitting the village of Kizomys, more than ten civilian residential buildings were damaged, and two were destroyed. The local church and other civilian infrastructure facilities were also destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, aircraft from the Ukrainian defenсe forces carried out six strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a strike on an anti-aircraft missile system. Two Russian Zala and Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs were also shot down.

During the past 24 hours, units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit an anti-aircraft missile system, four areas where personnel were concentrated and a Russian radar station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!